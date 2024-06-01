Wisconsin Bike Week promotes local businesses; find events near you

article

Wisconsin Bike Week kicked off on Saturday, June 1 – offering festivities in Milwaukee and across the state now through Sunday, June 9.

This year's theme for Wisconsin Bike Week is "Bikes Mean Business," the Wisconsin Bike Fed said. The nonprofit, which organizes the week, said bike-friendly businesses are good for tourism and local economies.

"We encourage residents to enjoy festivities and also show support for local bike shops, restaurants and stores during Bike Week," the Wisconsin Bike Fed's Heather Rainer said in a statement. "Taking time to thank businesses that provide bike accessibility, amenities and discounts helps inspire the community’s biking culture and enhance overall quality of life."

According to the most recent impact study released by the Wisconsin governor’s office, consumers spent $1.42 billion in 2017 on direct bicycle-related expenditures – bringing funds into our businesses and state budget. Gov. Tony Evers also recognizes Wisconsin Bike Week through a proclamation.

Scheduled events for Wisconsin Bike Week can be found on the Wisconsin Bike Fed's online event calendar.

For information on how to get involved with Wisconsin Bike Week or the Wisconsin Bike Fed, visit the organization's website, email the organization or call 414-626-1540.