article

The Brief Wisconsin is one of the best states to live in for 2025, according to WalletHub. The new study compared all 50 stats based on dozens of key indicators of livability. The top five



Wisconsin is one of the best states to live in for 2025, according to a new WalletHub study – and nearly took the top spot.

How it works

The backstory:

WalletHub compared all 50 states based on dozens of key indicators of livability to determine which states outshine others. The factors ranged from housing costs and income growth to the education rate and quality of hospitals.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

The study looked at those factors to compare states across five key areas:

"Affordability"

"Economy"

"Education & Health"

"Quality of Life"

"Safety"

WalletHub graded each of its 51 metrics on a 100-point scale, with 100 representing the most-favorable living conditions. The study determined a weighted average for each state across all metrics to calculate overall scores, which were then used to rank the states.

Featured article

Wisconsin ranks No. 4

Local perspective:

WalletHub ranked Wisconsin No. 4 overall with a total score of 59.66. The top four states all ranked within a point of one another.

Wisconsin earned its highest marks in "Safety" (No. 8) and "Education & Health" (No. 9). The state ranked twelfth in both "Economy" and "Quality of Life." Wisconsin's "Affordability" was the only category in which it ranked in the bottom half of all states (No. 30).

Best, worst states to live in

Big picture view:

The Top 5 states to live in, according to WalletHub's study, were:

Massachusetts, 60.23 Idaho, 60.19 New Jersey, 59.81 Wisconsin, 59.66 Minnesota, 58.69

Massachusetts was also ranked No. 1 in "Education & Health," while New Jersey got top "Safety" marks in the study.

The top state for "Affordability" was Alabama (No. 41 overall), the best state for "Economy" was Vermont (No. 21 overall) and New York (No. 9 overall) was ranked first for "Quality of Life."

New Mexico ranked last overall with a score of 39.68.