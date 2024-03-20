Wisconsin Beef Council raises funds for families in need

article

The Wisconsin Beef Council launched on Wednesday, March 20 a two-week fundraiser, donating all proceeds to Feeding Wisconsin to purchase beef for families in need.

A news release says Feeding Wisconsin is the statewide association of the Feeding America food banks that sources, warehouses, and provides food to more than 1,000 local food programs throughout Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Beef Council has a longstanding partnership with Feeding Wisconsin having donated $7,000 to the organization from previous efforts.

The Wisconsin Beef Council is now working with a local apparel company and selling gray and black t-shirts, long-sleeve tees, and sweatshirts that feature beef cuts with the text, "You can’t live a full life on an empty stomach."

The shirts will be available through Tuesday, April 2 and can be purchased online.