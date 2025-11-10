Wisconsin BBB: Veterans Day tips for supporting military charities
article
MILWAUKEE - As Veterans Day approaches, donors are seeking meaningful ways to honor those who served. To help you give wisely, Wisconsin BBB has compiled Veterans Day giving tips.
Giving tips
What we know:
Wisconsin BBB offers the following information to protect yourself:
- Find Programs that match your interests. Veterans’ charities offer a wide range of services, including mental health support, job placement assistance, and housing programs, to name a few. Visit charity websites and look through annual reports to see which charities align with the programs you most want to support. You can learn more about the categories Veterans’ charities on our Veterans’ and Military Service cause page.
- Avoid mistaken identity. With tens of thousands of charities serving our veterans, the military, and tier families, many of these organizations have similar names. Verify that you’re donating to the intended organization by confirming that the web address, physical address, and phone number match the information provided in any fundraising appeal you receive. We encourage you to always visit our alphabetical list of charities and search page to ensure you’re giving to trustworthy organizations.
- Don’t be pressured into giving. If a charity pressures you into immediate giving, be cautious. This could be a red flag. Reputable charities should encourage you to take your time and learn about their work. Avoid making hasty giving decisions and take your time to give thoughtfully.
- Ask how donated items will be used. If veterans’ groups solicit donated goods or clothing, often these items are resold, and the charity may receive a fraction of the proceeds. Before you give, ask how your in-kind gifts will benefit the organization.
- Be careful with phone appeals. If not managed properly, some telemarketing campaigns for military or veterans organizations can be an expensive way to raise funds with very little going to the organization. If financial efficiency is important to you, look over charity materials on websites and in annual reports for that information.
- Look up charities on BBB’s Give.org. Please visit Give.org to verify that soliciting veterans and military service charities meet our 20 Standards for Charity Accountability (i.e. a BBB Accredited Charity). Our comprehensive standards address issues from charity governance and finances to effectiveness and appeal accuracy, and go beyond what government agencies require. You can visit our list of nationally soliciting BBB Accredited Military and Veterans Charities below to help you get started.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
BBB Accredited Veterans Charities You Can Trust
Dig deeper:
To help guide your giving, Wisconsin BBB offers a selection of nationally soliciting BBB Accredited Charities that support veterans, military families, and service members. Each has been evaluated and met the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability.
- Armed Services YMCA of the USA
- Blue Star Families
- Boot Campaign, Inc.
- Boulder Crest Foundation
- Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation
- Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes Foundation
- Coast Guard Foundation
- Disabled American Veterans
- EOD Warrior Foundation
- Guide Dog Foundation and America’s VetDogs
- Healing Paws for Warriors
- Homes for Our Troops
- Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation
- Military Child Education Coalition
- Military Spouse Corporate Career Network
- National Military Family Association
- Operation First Response
- Operation Healing Forces
- Pat Tillman Foundation
- Soldiers’ Angels
- Travis Manion Foundation
- United Service Organizations (USO)
- United Through Reading
- USA Cares
- VetJobs
- VFW Foundation
- VFW National Home
- Virginia War Memorial Foundation
- Warrior Bonfire Project
- Warriors and Quiet Waters Foundation
- Wounded Warrior Project
- Wounded Warriors Family Support
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
The Source: Information in this post was provided by Wisconsin BBB.