Wisconsin BBB scam alert; watch out for fake sports team merchandise

The Brief When shopping for a team jersey or other sports memorabilia, the BBB says watch out for fakes. If the price of an item, collectible or not, is significantly less than what it is on other well-known retailers’ sites, this is a red flag that it might be a scam. Some scammers target charities by providing "donations" of fake memorabilia.



The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers to be on the lookout for fake sports memorabilia.

The BBB says scammers know that authentic game-used and/or autographed items can fetch big bucks.

Tips for online shopping

What you can do:

"Game-used" items are highly sought after. Buyers prize items that saw action on the court or field as valuable parts of sports history. Consumers should be aware that there is a significant difference between "game-used" and "game-issued."

For example, a game-issued jersey was designed for the player to wear, but it may not actually have been worn. There’s nothing wrong with selling that game-issued item—unless the seller scuffs it up and tries to pass it off as game-used for a higher price.

Autographs are even trickier. With the use of autopen, manufacturers can reproduce ink signatures hundreds of times. Again, there’s nothing wrong with selling autopen-signed items as long as they’re not misrepresented as personally signed by the player and priced accordingly.

Buyers also need to watch out for online listings that describe items as "hand-signed" without specifying whose hand-signed it. That could be technically correct but still highly misleading.

How the scam works

Dig deeper:

According to the BBB, here's how it works: Victims of this scam typically find fake sports merchandise through a social media ad or a quick web search. These online scam stores have great photos and cheap prices, making them look believable.

Victims report that, at first, the purchase seems normal. The site charges their credit card and sends a confirmation email. However, weeks pass, and the jersey never arrives. The anticipation of having a keepsake of a favorite team is suddenly dashed when the victim tries to contact customer service. They quickly find that neither the company nor the product exists.

What can you do?

Be wary of deals that seem too good to be true. If the price of an item, collectible or not, is significantly less than what it is on other well-known retailers’ sites, this is a red flag that it might be a scam.

Research the company before you purchase. If the company is unfamiliar, check If the company is unfamiliar, check BBB.org to see if they have a BBB Business Profile or BBB Scam Tracker to see if anyone else has reported them as a scam. Look for contact information on the website, such as a phone number or brick-and-mortar address, as well as a robust social media presence to help determine if the company indeed does exist.

Never wire money or use a prepaid debit card as payment. Scammers often request both payment types, and once the money is gone, there is no way to get the money back. Instead, make online purchases with a credit card and only on secure (https) websites.

Double-check COAs: Certificates of authenticity (COAs) are the norm for memorabilia purchases, especially for costly items —so it’s likely that scammers will try to provide fake ones. A valid COA should state the qualifications and complete contact information of the issuer. Before you trust a COA, ensure it contains full and correct details on who issued it, and then make sure they’re a legitimate and reputable authority. If investing in a less expensive purchase that is not offered with a COA, the buyer should still request a written representation from the seller about the authenticity and origin of the item. It is also essential to establish and get a written statement about the item’s physical condition before you purchase it.

Take extra care at charity auctions: Some scammers target charities by providing "donations" of fake memorabilia. When considering a bid for an item at a charity auction, be vigilant and watch out for suspicious price valuations and shady authentications. When in doubt about an item, consider donating to the charity rather than an auction purchase.

Seek a money-back guarantee: If possible, work with a dealer who can guarantee a full refund of your purchase if you ever discover it’s a fraud. Check all terms and conditions of the sale, especially limitations, before buying the item.