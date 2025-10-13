Wisconsin BBB scam alert; beware of health care cons during open enrollment

article

The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers to be on the lookout for health care scams during open enrollment.

If you are adding or changing your Medicare or Healthcare.gov coverage during open enrollment, the BBB says watch out for unsolicited calls claiming to "help" you find the best deal.

How the scam works

What we know:

According to the BBB, here's how it works: callers allege they can enroll you in a better plan than what you currently have, according to Scam Tracker reports. This new plan is cheaper, and you can keep all the same services. To get started, all you need to do is provide some personal information, such as your Medicare ID number and your Social Security number.

Victims report that a caller pretended to be an agent "asking if I got a new updated Medicare card in the mail. He then verified my name and mailing address. Then he wanted me to get my old card and read off info to him, such as the date on the lower right side of the card. When he asked me to read my card number, I told him I cannot."

Another consumer reported being targeted through a text message and shared the following: "I received a text saying that my health benefits were about to expire and I needed to call the number to renew. Then, the representative told me I had to pay and my bank had to verify with them...That's when I knew it was a scam."

Tips to avoid open enrollment scams

What you can do:

Selecting a health insurance plan can be challenging and complex. Be on the lookout for common red flags.