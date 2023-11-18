Wisconsin Badgers trail Nebraska Cornhuskers in 1st quarter

article

The Wisconsin Badgers host the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Madison's Camp Randall stadium Saturday, Nov. 18.

Both teams are one win away from bowl eligibility, and Wisconsin – in the midst of a three-game losing streak – is attempting to play in a bowl game for a 22nd straight season. The only teams with longer active bowl streaks are Georgia and Oklahoma.

Since 2014, the winner of this annual matchup has received the Freedom Trophy. Nebraska has never won the Freedom Trophy because it hasn’t beaten Wisconsin since 2012. The Badgers have won the last nine games in this series, a streak that started in the 2012 Big Ten championship game.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

1st quarter

Nebraska 7, Wisconsin 0 at 11:33: C. Purdy scrambles for a 54-yard touchdown run. Extra point attempt good.

Nebraska 14, Wisconsin 0 at 6:00: C. Purdy 58-yard touchdown pass to J. Lloyd. Extra point attempt good.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.