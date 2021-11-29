Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin Automotive Museum has been around for 35 years

Did you know that our state also has an Automotive Museum?

History comes alive at the Wisconsin Automotive Museum. Showcasing transportation history, the museum is Wisconsin’s largest auto museum, featuring an ever-changing display of classic and vintage autos and artifacts plus the largest assembled group of Hartford-built Kissel luxury automobiles.

The museum’s art deco interior sets off 115+ vehicles on exhibit, including:  Pontiacs, Studebakers, Chevrolets, Kaisers, Fords, and other cars from around the world.  The collection is rounded out by displays of automotive artifacts such as gas pumps, signs, license plates, oil cans and other petroliana.  An assortment of outboard engines built in Hartford from 1930s – 1990s are also on display.

The high caliber Kissel automobiles were manufactured in Hartford 1906 – 1931, making Kissel the second longest car manufacturer in Wisconsin.  Of the 27,000 produced fewer than 150 are known to exist today, with 27 currently exhibited at the museum.  The most famous Kissel model was the two passenger Speedster, nicknamed the "Gold Bug."  Gold Bug owners included celebrities of the day such as Amelia Earhart, Mary Pickford, Douglas Fairbanks, Greta Garbo, and Fatty Arbuckle.  A wide selection of models including 4 passenger, coupes, touring cars, fire engines and trucks are part of the collection.

The Nash Car Club of America has space within the museum dedicated to the Wisconsin based vehicles and related memorabilia.  Nash began in Kenosha, Wisconsin when the Thomas B. Jeffery Company was purchased by Charles Nash in 1916.

