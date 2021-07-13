Expand / Collapse search

Wisconsin Assembly vacancy: Special election held Tuesday

Wisconsin State Capitol, Madison article

Wisconsin State Capitol, Madison

MADISON, Wis. - A former Republican legislative aide and a former Democratic Columbus city council member face each other in a special election Tuesday to fill a vacancy in the Wisconsin Assembly.

The election pits Republican William Penterman against Democrat Pete Adams for southeast Wisconsin's 37th Assembly District. Stephen Ratzlaff, an independent, is also running.

Penterman, of Columbus, narrowly won the Republican primary by 16 votes. There were eight Republican candidates.

Penderman, 25, is a U.S. Army Reserve member who previously worked as an aide to Republican state Rep. Ron Tusler, of Appleton.

Adams, 46, served one term on the Columbus city council before losing his reelection bid this spring. He works as a central service tech at the Marshfield Clinic.

Ratzlaff, who is a salesman at a Madison furniture store, lives in DeForest.

The Assembly district covers southwestern Dodge County and parts of northern Jefferson County and eastern Columbia County. It includes the cities of Columbus, Waterloo and Watertown.

The seat became vacant when incumbent Republican John Jagler was elected to the Senate earlier this year to fill former Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald’s seat. Fitzgerald won a congressional seat in November. Jagler had held the Assembly seat since 2013.

Republicans hold a 60-38 majority in the Assembly.

