Wisconsin anticipates 1st shipment of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is on its way to Wisconsin. This week's shipment is expected to have about 47,000 doses.

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is the first one-dose vaccine in the U.S. deemed safe and effective for the prevention of COVID-19. Once the inital doses arrive in Wisconsin this week, they'll be prioritized for educators.

The vaccine has simpler storage requirements than the current vaccines. It can be kept in a refrigerator for up to three months, which allows the vaccine to be shipped directly to all areas of the state, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The Milwaukee Health Department is dedicating the first two weeks of Phase 1b eligibility to vaccinating teachers. It's all in an effort to get students and teachers back in the classroom for in-person learning.

"The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is going to be a game changer for our statewide response to COVID-19," said Gov. Tony Evers. "One of the biggest hurdles we have faced is supply, and this will get more vaccine into Wisconsin. This vaccine also protects people and has been shown to prevent serious illness from the virus after just one dose, which makes it more accessible to Wisconsinites and reduces the burden on our vaccine providers."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

People can expect similar post-vaccination symptoms with all the COVID-19 vaccines, such as feeling tired, having a sore arm, swelling on the arm where you got the vaccine, and a fever. These are all indications that the vaccine is working.

Review the current qualifications and register for your appointment at the Wisconsin Center at www.milwaukee.gov/covidvax.