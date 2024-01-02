Wisconsin Alice in Dairyland applications open thru Jan. 31; pays $45K

article

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced on Tuesday, Jan. 2 that individuals with a passion for promoting agriculture are invited to apply to be the 77th Alice in Dairyland through Jan. 31, 2024.

According to a news release, "Alice in Dairyland travels extensively promoting Wisconsin’s agricultural industry and its impact on the state economy. In this highly visible and fast-paced position, Alice in Dairyland serves as a full-time spokesperson, cultivates relationships with television, radio, and print media outlets throughout the state, writes and delivers speeches at events, and utilizes social media to tell the stories of Wisconsin agriculture. Additional duties include developing and executing marketing plans, delivering classroom presentations, and networking with industry professionals. Alice must also learn and retain information about the diversity of Wisconsin agriculture and be able to tailor that information to educate both urban and rural audiences."

Alice in Dairyland applicants should have an interest in Wisconsin agriculture, public speaking experience, and at least three years of experience, education, or training in communications, marketing, education, or public relations. Applicants must also be female, Wisconsin residents, and at least 21 years old.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This one-year, full-time, contractual position starts July 8, 2024. The chosen candidate will travel extensively and be required to be in-person at the DATCP’s Madison office each week. The annual salary for Alice in Dairyland is $45,000 and includes holiday, vacation, and sick leave, and use of a state vehicle while on official business. Reimbursement is provided for an individual health insurance premium up to $450 a month and professional travel expenses.

To apply, provide a cover letter, completed application form, resume, and contact information for three professional references to DATCPAlice@wisconsin.gov or PO Box 8911, Madison, WI 53708-8911 by 4:30 p.m. on January 31, 2024. Application materials are available on the Alice in Dairyland website.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Qualified applicants will have a preliminary interview on February 24, 2024 at DATCP’s Madison office or via Microsoft Teams. Top candidates are required to attend a two-day program briefing and press announcement March 1-2, 2024 and the three-day final interview process May 2-4, 2024 in Door County.