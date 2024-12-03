Wisconsin Act 10; political battle over collective bargaining law

The Brief The stage is set for another fight over Wisconsin's collective bargaining law. A Dane County judge struck down core parts of Act 10, restoring fuller union rights for teachers and state employees. Republican legislators plan to appeal the Dane County judge's ruling.



Act 10 made major changes to the government pension contributions. It used to be in practice that Wisconsin state and local governments paid 99% of all contributions to the Wisconsin Retirement System – the state's pension plan. That is according to the Wisconsin Policy Forum. But since Act 10, those researchers found the number is more like a 50/50 split.

According to the Legislative Council, Act 10 said general government employees could not collectively bargain over retirement contributions and health insurance premiums.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum estimated from 2011 to 2017, that change alone saved state and local governments some $5.2 billion.

But union members say taxpayers have been paying for Act 10 in other ways.

"The district is struggling to get qualified teachers. I know several that actually left the state, went to Illinois to teach because they have better benefits down there versus up here. And to be that ludicrous. We should attract the best of the best for Wisconsin," said Rocco DeMark, SEIU Wisconsin Executive Board Member and Racine Unified employee.

"If we rewind the tape back as if Act 10 never happened,100% of that retirement contribution, for Washington County in 2024 dollars, that’s about 3.5 million dollars hit to the taxpayer, hit to the budget," said Josh Shoemann, Washington County Executive.

Wisconsin Supreme Court

Republican legislators plan to appeal the Dane County judge's ruling striking down major parts of Act 10. The appeal process could play out just as Wisconsin is getting ready for its next big election. Control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court will again be on the ballot in April.