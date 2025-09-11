Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial marks 24 Years since attacks, community reflects

The Brief Wisconsin’s 9/11 Memorial in Kewaskum marked 24 years since the terror attacks with a remembrance ceremony. Julie Henneberry shared the story of her father, Lt. Peter Freud, a New York firefighter killed in the North Tower collapse. Local leaders announced plans for a new museum and community space at the memorial to preserve history for future generations.



It has been 24 years since the deadliest terror attacks on American soil, but the memories remain raw for families and communities touched by Sept. 11.

What we know:

The attacks killed 2,997 people on Sept. 11, 2001. On Thursday, the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial in Kewaskum hosted a commemoration ceremony where residents gathered to honor the lives lost.

Among those sharing her story was Julie Henneberry, who moved to Wisconsin but grew up in New York. Her father, Lt. Peter Freud, was a firefighter killed when the North Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed.

He was 45 years old.

"Lieutenant Peter Louis Freud, my father, was murdered on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001," Henneberry said. "I had my father for almost 11 years of my life. I lived more life without him than I did with him."

Henneberry said she didn’t know many of the details about her father’s final hours until she began digging after becoming a parent herself.

"I didn’t know a lot of things and I had a lot of questions," she said. "Having a child made me bold enough to find out the answers, not just for me but also for my son."

Big picture view:

Now, she uses ceremonies like Wednesday’s to honor her father and teach others about his sacrifice.

"He essentially chose strangers over us," Henneberry said. "I think it takes a special person to do that. I think we need more people like that in the world."

Community members and students listened to music, speeches and reflections during the ceremony.

"If we don’t know the history of how we got there in the aftermath, we’re just gonna repeat it," Henneberry said.

For many, the wounds of 9/11 remain fresh. But the message shared in Kewaskum was clear: healing must continue, and the lives lost must never be forgotten.

What's next:

City leaders also unveiled plans for a new museum and community space at the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial to preserve history and serve as a reminder to future generations.