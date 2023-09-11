Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin 9/11 memorial in Kewaskum; volunteerism stressed in 2023

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:28AM
September 11
FOX6 News Milwaukee

KEWASKUM, Wis. - Kewaskum held its annual 9/11 remembrance event on Monday -- recognizing the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

A news release says this year’s event highlighted the importance of volunteerism as well as the critical role emergency medical services play in our communities. 

Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial in Kewaskum

