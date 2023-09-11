Wisconsin 9/11 memorial in Kewaskum; volunteerism stressed in 2023
KEWASKUM, Wis. - Kewaskum held its annual 9/11 remembrance event on Monday -- recognizing the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
A news release says this year’s event highlighted the importance of volunteerism as well as the critical role emergency medical services play in our communities.
Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial in Kewaskum
This is a developing story.