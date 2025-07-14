Wisconsin $2M Powerball lottery ticket sold in Superior

article

Know someone from Superior? You might want to see if they recently bought a Powerball lottery ticket. A Powerball ticket valued at $2 million was sold for the Saturday, July 12 drawing. The winner has 180 days to claim their winnings.



A $2,000,000 Powerball ticket was won in Wisconsin for the second week in a row.

Harbor View Super One on E. 2nd Street in Superior sold a winning $2,000,000 Powerball ticket for the Saturday, July 12 drawing.

The winning ticket matched five numbers (8-16-24-33-54), but not the Powerball of (18). The winning ticket included the $1 Power Play feature, turning a $1,000,000 prize into a $2,000,000 win because of the 2X multiplier.

Last weekend, a winning $2,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold at Festival Foods in Appleton for the July 5 drawing. Saturday's big win is the third $1,000,000 Powerball prize won in Wisconsin in 2025.

In the United States, Wisconsin was the only state to register a winning ticket that matched five numbers for the July 12 drawing.

What's next:

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is on wilottery.com. Players can also check to see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338. The odds of winning a $1,000,000 Powerball prize are 1:11,688,054. With the $1 Power Play add-on option, the odds of a 2X multiplier being drawn on Saturday night were 1:1.75.