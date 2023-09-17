Wisconsin man charged, 10th OWI after Ozaukee County arrest

article

A Wisconsin man is accused of operating while under the influence in Ozaukee County on Thursday, Sept. 14.

If convicted, it would be 49-year-old Kristen Hill's 10th OWI offense.

An Ozaukee County deputy responded after someone reported a car "swerving" on I-43 in the town of Belgium around 8:30 p.m. The deputy eventually caught up to the car on State Highway 33 in Saukville and stopped it.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A criminal complaint states Hill was the driver and only person in the car. The deputy said Hill was slurring his speech and moving slow. The car had a "strong odor" of alcohol.

An open 24-ounce can of hard iced tea was in the cup holder, the complaint states. The deputy asked Hill how much he had to drink; Hill said he had "six beers" roughly an hour earlier. A preliminary breath test found Hill's BAC at 0.19 – more than twice the legal limit.

Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office

The complaint states Hill agreed to provide a blood sample for evidentiary testing. When he got to a hospital, though, he denied having done so and a warrant was granted for authorities to collect a sample. Hill then told the deputy, per the complaint, that he was "a member of the Oneida nation" and taking his blood would be a "federal crime."

The complaint states Hill's first OWI conviction was in Shawano County in 1991, and his most recent was in Iowa in 2020.

Hill is also charged with operating while revoked and failing to install an ignition interlock device. His cash bond was set at $250,000.