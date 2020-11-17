Wis. Elections Commission has verified canvass from all 72 counties

The Wisconsin Elections Commission announced on Tuesday, Nov. 17 that it has received verified canvass statements from all 72 counties in the state.

Those canvass statements are available on the WEC’s website.

An audit of every November election is required under state law, whether a candidate requests one or not. The audit will either take place as part of the recount or before the Dec. 1 certification if there is no recount, said Wisconsin Elections Commission spokesman Reid Magney. The audit of ballots from 190 randomly selected reporting units is done by hand to verify the machine count, Magney said.

The counties canvassed results, which included provisional ballots not counted on Election Day, changed little from the unofficial results posted earlier.

Past recounts both in Wisconsin and nationwide have resulted in only minor changes in the vote total. A 2016 presidential recount in Wisconsin netted Trump just 131 additional votes. Trump's margin of victory that year, less than 23,000 votes, was similar to Biden's win this year.

Associated Press contributed to this report.