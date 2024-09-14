WIS-57 shutdown in Sheboygan County starts Monday; what to know

article

Wisconsin Highway 57 will be shut down in Sheboygan County starting Monday, Sept. 16 for railroad work.

The full closure, impacting both northbound and southbound traffic, will be from County Highway PP to Spur Lane. It starts at 4 a.m. Monday and is expected to remain closed until 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20.

WisDOT said the detour will use Wisconsin Highways 23 and 28, as well as Interstate 43. The full detour is more than 20 miles.

