Winter Wonders drive-thru holiday lights show returns to Boerner

Franklin
FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Winter Wonders drive-through holiday lights spectacular is back at Boerner Botanical Arboretum and Whitnall Park.

The 1.4-mile touchless, drive-through holiday light show featuring more than one million LED lights set kicks off with a special preview, Nov. 13-15 -- and continues with a daily schedule, Nov. 20 – Jan. 3, 2021.  

This event is made possible in part through a Joint Effort Marketing grant from the Department of Tourism. 

New this year, the Winter Wonders drive-through features a mini drive-in feature. Up to 20 cars at a time pull into the mini drive-in to view a holiday cartoon and enjoy a singalong in the family vehicle -- first come, first served. 

LOCATION: Vehicles enter at Whitnall Park Golf Course, 6751 S. 92nd Street, form a line, tune in to listen to holiday music, then follow the 1.4 mile drive-through route in the area surrounding Boerner Botanical Arborteum and Whitnall Park.  No person (or family pet!) may leave the vehicle while on the show route.

