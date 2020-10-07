Winter Wonders drive-thru holiday lights show returns to Boerner

The Winter Wonders drive-through holiday lights spectacular is back at Boerner Botanical Arboretum and Whitnall Park.

Winter Wonders at Boerner Botanical Arboretum

The 1.4-mile touchless, drive-through holiday light show featuring more than one million LED lights set kicks off with a special preview, Nov. 13-15 -- and continues with a daily schedule, Nov. 20 – Jan. 3, 2021.

This event is made possible in part through a Joint Effort Marketing grant from the Department of Tourism.

New this year, the Winter Wonders drive-through features a mini drive-in feature. Up to 20 cars at a time pull into the mini drive-in to view a holiday cartoon and enjoy a singalong in the family vehicle -- first come, first served.

LOCATION: Vehicles enter at Whitnall Park Golf Course, 6751 S. 92nd Street, form a line, tune in to listen to holiday music, then follow the 1.4 mile drive-through route in the area surrounding Boerner Botanical Arborteum and Whitnall Park. No person (or family pet!) may leave the vehicle while on the show route.