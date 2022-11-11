Winter Wonders donations for veterans in need: 'It's getting cold'

At Boerner Botanical Gardens, the Winter Wonders light display isn't skipping over Veterans Day – instead making a whole weekend of it.

As the nation honors those who gave so much, the VA estimates more than 30,000 veterans in the U.S. don't have a home. It may be early, but it's cold enough to start feeling like the holidays are coming.

"It’s getting cold now," said Don Konicke.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Yesterday I was out in shorts, and today I’m in a winter coat," said Shirley Walczak, director of Boerner Botanical Gardens.

With the changing of the seasons comes the season of giving.

Winter Wonders at Boerner Botanical Gardens

"We don’t want anyone out in the cold," Walczak said. "It’s that special time of the year that just makes us want to give to others and make sure they’re all taken care of."

This weekend is the Winter Wonders dress rehearsal. Organizers are asking you to bring some extra-warm winter clothes to help area veterans in need.

"They’ll need jackets and sweaters and hats and gloves and things like this, so it’s important," Konicke said.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

A veteran himself, Konicke went to Winter Wonders to take in the lights and give a donation this Veterans Day.

"It’s important. Some veterans really do need it. They need it real bad. They don’t have the things and clothing and stuff like that," he said.

Anything donated at the 1.4-mile light display will go to the Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative, which has programs to help homeless and at-risk veterans in southeastern Wisconsin.

"Everything to help the veterans. They did a lot for this country," said Konicke.

Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative

This weekend, veterans can go through Winter Wonders for free.

"They’ve sacrificed so much for us. And they come home, and we just need to help them out to best serve them as they’ve served us," Walczak said.

The holiday season can be a reminder that the giving spirit can extend all year.

Winter Wonders at Boerner Botanical Gardens

"It’s just time to think about other people, as we should all year-round," Walczak said.

"Veterans Day should be all year. They sacrificed a lot," said Konicke.

There are barrels for donations at Winter Wonders. The Milwaukee Homeless Veterans Initiative's executive director told FOX6 News that they deeply appreciate the support.

Winter Wonders officially opens next Friday, Nov. 18 – but anyone can go through as a preview this weekend from 5-9 p.m. for a discounted price.