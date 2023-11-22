Winter Wonders at Boerner Botanical Gardens

Winter Wonders features more than one million LED lights along a magical, 1.4-mile, drive-through holiday light show at Boerner Botanical Arboretum and Whitnall Park. Shirley Walczak, director at Boerner Botanical Gardens, joins FOX6 WakeUp to share all the details.

HOURS:

Every night plus Christmas, Christmas Eve & New Year's Eve, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

SPECIAL WEEKENDS

Nov. 24–25 "B93.3 Opening Weekend" – FREE Coco Bomb and Special Gifts for the first 93 cars Friday and Saturday.

Dec. 1–3 "WE Energies Laser Weekend" – $35 Carloads include a food-bank donation from Winter Wonders (Friday and Saturday); Special Laser Light effects added for the weekend; Enter the B93.3 "Find The Prairie Farms COW" to win a Staycation.

Dec. 8– 9 "TruStone Bank Candlelight Concert" – Friday and Saturday Candlelight Concerts featuring carols dedicated to Elvis, at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. ($15 per ticket for each person in the car and $15 parking fee -- INCLUDES a drive through the holiday light show.) – TICKETS ARE LIMITED!

Dec. 15–17 "Gruber Law Sing Along Weekend" – Special Gruber Law Gift for each car; Special Holiday Sing-A-Long Radio Program.

Dec. 23 "Wimmer Santa Weekend" – FREE S'mores, Popcorn, Santa Photos, AND Gift, from 5– 7 p.m.

Dec. 29–31 "Cliff Bars FINAL Weekend" – Cliff Bars & gifts for All!