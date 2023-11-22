Expand / Collapse search

Winter Wonders at Boerner Botanical Gardens

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Interviews
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Winter Wonders at Boerner Botanical Gardens

Winter Wonders features more than one million LED lights along a magical, 1.4-mile, drive-through holiday light show at Boerner Botanical Arboretum.

Winter Wonders features more than one million LED lights along a magical, 1.4-mile, drive-through holiday light show at Boerner Botanical Arboretum and Whitnall Park. Shirley Walczak, director at Boerner Botanical Gardens, joins FOX6 WakeUp to share all the details. 

HOURS:
Every night plus Christmas, Christmas Eve & New Year's Eve, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

SPECIAL WEEKENDS

Nov. 24–25 "B93.3 Opening Weekend" – FREE Coco Bomb and Special Gifts for the first 93 cars Friday and Saturday.

Dec. 1–3 "WE Energies Laser Weekend" – $35 Carloads include a food-bank donation from Winter Wonders (Friday and Saturday); Special Laser Light effects added for the weekend; Enter the B93.3 "Find The Prairie Farms COW" to win a Staycation.

Dec. 8– 9 "TruStone Bank Candlelight Concert" – Friday and Saturday Candlelight Concerts featuring carols dedicated to Elvis, at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. ($15 per ticket for each person in the car and $15 parking fee --  INCLUDES a drive through the holiday light show.)  – TICKETS ARE LIMITED!

Dec. 15–17 "Gruber Law Sing Along Weekend" – Special Gruber Law Gift for each car; Special Holiday Sing-A-Long Radio Program.

Dec. 23 "Wimmer Santa Weekend" – FREE S'mores, Popcorn, Santa Photos, AND Gift, from 5– 7 p.m.

Dec. 29–31 "Cliff Bars FINAL Weekend" – Cliff Bars & gifts for All!