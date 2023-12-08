Winter Wonder Woods at Hawthorn Glen

Milwaukee Recreation will host the fifth annual Winter Wonder Woods event at Hawthorn Glen (1130 N. 60th St.) on December 8, 9, 15 & 16 from 5:00pm - 8:30pm. All are invited to take in the festive sights and sounds of the Glen while enjoying a winter-themed hike and light display.

Hawthorn Glen will be decorated with nearly 100,000 lights that will line a quarter mile of trails (map will be provided). In addition to the lights, the trail will feature various holiday and nature-themed displays that highlight winter holidays celebrated throughout December. The trail will also include a selfie station, hiking Santa, educational facts and more. Following the hike, participants are welcome to sit by the fire and enjoy warm drinks and treats available for purchase at the concessions area (cash only).