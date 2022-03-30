Winter weather advisory Thursday

article

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 4 a.m. Thursday, March 31 until noon.

According to the FOX6 Weather Experts, rain changes to snow Thursday night, with snow expected Thursday, especially in the morning. There's 1-2" of snow in the forecast for Milwaukee, with higher amounts to the northwest and lower amounts near the Illinois border.

We can expect a slick morning commute and low visibility.

After a dry day on Friday, more rain and snow showers are possible with a quick-moving system on Saturday.

