Winter weather advisory southeast Wisconsin Monday

A winter weather advisory takes effect at midnight Monday, March 7 for all of southeast Wisconsin.

The advisory remains in effect until noon Monday.

According to the FOX6 Weather Experts, snow moves in especially after 11 p.m. Sunday, with the heaviest from midnight to 10 a.m. Monday.

We can expect a slow Monday morning commute.

The snow tapers off in the afternoon with skies rapidly clearing Monday night.

We can expect 2-4" with higher amounts possible in spots. This will be heavy and wet snow.

