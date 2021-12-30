Winter storm watch, 3 counties beginning noon Saturday

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties to be in effect from noon on Saturday, Jan. 1 through 6 a.m. on Sunday. Monitor the complete FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for updates.

The watch means there is the potential for significant snowfall of six inches or more. Travel may also be hazardous.

