Winter storm shuts down Wisconsin Center vaccination operation

The Wisconsin Center COVID-19 vaccination operation will be CLOSED on Tuesday, Jan. 26 because of the weather.

The decision to close came as a result of staffing concerns and significant cancellations from those with appointments.

Officials tell FOX6 News no vaccine will be lost, wasted, or expire because of the closing. Appointments scheduled for Tuesday will be shifted to later this week.

