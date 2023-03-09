Winter storm in Milwaukee; Bucks fans undeterred by snowy conditions

With snow coming down, thousands braved the winter storm Thursday night, March 9 to cheer on the Milwaukee Bucks.

Doors opened one hour before the game. With the cold, wind and wet snow, it was an uncomfortable wait for those who lined up early.

"It’s just eye-piercing. The wind is just kind of hitting you in the eyes, so it gets in the way a little bit," said Aiden Neduzak

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

You know you're in Wisconsin when you see people in shorts in the middle of a snowstorm. One fan said, if he had to, he would've skied to the game. FOX6 News asked fans how they feel about the weather. They said: It's Wisconsin, we're used to it.

"We’re basketball fans, we’re going to come out no matter the weather," said Justin Huletz.

"It’s not that bad. It’s easy to walk in. There’s not snow all over the ground," Ben Hovorka.

One thing some fans were worried about was the commute home. As the storm piled snow, the roads only got more treacherous.

A Milwaukee County snowplow driver told FOX6 he worked 12 hours Thursday and, from where he sits, he cautions drivers to slow down – even if you have an SUV or four-wheel drive.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"I’ve seen lots of crashes – right in front of me, I’ve seen it behind me," said John Martin, who works for the Milwaukee County Department of Transportation. "The main thing I tell everybody is just to stay behind the plow trucks, because we’re here to make it safe for you on the roads. Don’t be right behind us, (or) try to speed around us, because that’s when a lot of people lose control of their vehicles."

Martin expects a busy day of plowing Friday, knowing the snow isn't stopping any time soon.