Wisconsin winter weather advisory Thursday into Friday; significant snow possible

article

A winter weather advisory will take effect at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9 for all of southeastern Wisconsin through Friday morning.

During the advisory, expect slick roads and low visibility, increase travel time and make sure to drive with your vehicle's lights on. Several inches of snow are expected through midday Friday.

Snow showers arrive after 4 p.m. Thursday, with the heaviest snow falling Thursday night into early Friday morning. Snow will taper off Friday afternoon. Expect heavy snow, low visibility and hazardous travel, especially Friday morning.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Most of southeastern Wisconsin has the potential to pick up 4-8" of snow, but a strong, northeast wind may lead to lake enhanced bands producing higher snowfall rates near Lake Michigan. Heavy snow combined with the strong wind will also lead to low visibility at times.

The FOX6 Weather Experts are tracking the storm.

FOX6 Weather Extras

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX6 News app

FOX Weather app

MAPS AND RADAR

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 WEATHER IN SOCIAL MEDIA