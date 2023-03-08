Wisconsin winter weather advisory Thursday into Friday; significant snow possible
MILWAUKEE - A winter weather advisory will take effect at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9 for all of southeastern Wisconsin through Friday morning.
During the advisory, expect slick roads and low visibility, increase travel time and make sure to drive with your vehicle's lights on. Several inches of snow are expected through midday Friday.
Snow showers arrive after 4 p.m. Thursday, with the heaviest snow falling Thursday night into early Friday morning. Snow will taper off Friday afternoon. Expect heavy snow, low visibility and hazardous travel, especially Friday morning.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Most of southeastern Wisconsin has the potential to pick up 4-8" of snow, but a strong, northeast wind may lead to lake enhanced bands producing higher snowfall rates near Lake Michigan. Heavy snow combined with the strong wind will also lead to low visibility at times.
The FOX6 Weather Experts are tracking the storm.
FOX6 Weather Extras
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX6 News app
FOX Weather app
MAPS AND RADAR
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
SCHOOL AND BUSINESS CLOSINGS
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 WEATHER IN SOCIAL MEDIA
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Eric Manges on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Eric Manges on Twitter
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on Twitter