Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Festival Foods Somers

The Brief Someone just became $50,000 richer after buying a winning Powerball ticket. The winning ticket was sold at Festival Foods Somers near 31st and Green Bay in Kenosha. The ticket matched four of five numbers (2-26-43-44-62) plus the Powerball (22).



The winning ticket matched four of five numbers (2-26-43-44-62) plus the Powerball (22).

"This is amazing. What a great way to start November," said Festival Foods Somers employee Kelly B.

Powerball wins have been common in the Badger State recently. During the last three weeks, six winning Powerball tickets of $50,000 or more have been sold in Wisconsin.

The estimated Powerball jackpot for tonight's (Nov. 3) drawing is $419 million.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a 2% Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available on the Wisconsin Lottery website.

Players can also see if their ticket is a winner by using the lottery's mobile app, available at the App Store or Google Play.

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9:00 p.m. to be included in a drawing.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with the option to buy the Power Play feature for an additional $1.

The odds to win the Powerball jackpot are 1:292,201,338 while the odds to win a $50,000 Powerball prize are 1:913,130.