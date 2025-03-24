Winning $109,998 Badger 5 jackpot split three ways

article

The Brief Three winning Badger 5 tickets were sold in Wisconsin on Sunday, March 23. The $109,998 jackpot will be split three ways. The winning tickets were sold in Forest Junction, Mount Horeb, and Oak Creek.



For the eighth time in March, a winning Badger 5 jackpot ticket was sold.

Winning tickets sold

What we know:

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, on Sunday, March 23, a $109,998 Badger 5 jackpot was split between winning tickets purchased at:

Kwik Trip on 2040 W. Ryan Rd. in Oak Creek

Forest Function BP on N8914 Hwy 57 in Forest Junction

Kwik Trip on 9255 Ridgeview Rd. in Mount Horeb

Each winning ticket is worth $36,666.

What they're saying:

"This is so cool for our store and the community," said Chris, an Assistant Store Leader for the Mount Horeb Kwik Trip. "We are all very excited."

By the numbers:

The winning Badger 5 tickets are the largest sold by the Mount Horeb Kwik Trip and the Forest Function BP locations in the last eight years.

For the Oak Creek Kwik Trip, the big weekend win was the third-largest ticket ever sold there since 2017. The store also has winning tickets of $70,000 (Badger 5) and $50,000 (Powerball) to its credit.

So far in 2025, a winning Badger 5 jackpot ticket has been drawn 21 times with six jackpots exceeding $100,000.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a 2% "Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive," up to $100,000.

How to claim the prize

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available at wilottery.com.

Players can also check to see if their ticket is a winner by using the Lottery's mobile app, available on the App Store or Google Play.

The Badger 5 Lotto game is drawn daily after 9 p.m. The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1:169,911. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day's drawing.

About the Wisconsin Lottery

By the numbers:

The Wisconsin Lottery says it gives back 93% of its revenue to winners, retailers, and Wisconsin homeowners.

Since 1988, the Wisconsin Lottery has generated:

More than $20.1 billion in total revenue

Over $11.4 billion in prizes paid

More than $6.1 billion in funding for property tax credits to eligible Wisconsin homeowners