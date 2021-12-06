Wingman Gifts & Supply has proven to be a must stop shop for guys

A few months a new men’s shop called Wingman Gifts & Supply opened up with a goal to bring high-quality daily use items to Delafield.

From shaving supplies and watches to pens and flashlights, Brian is showing off some of the items you can find at this unique store.

About Wingman Gifts & Supply (website)

There was a time when products were made to last. So good in fact, that they could be passed down through the generations. Wingman has set a course to bring back heritage-quality items and timeless practices. The perfect blend of fashion and function. Well made - but also carry special meaning for generations. Come enjoy. Come gather. Come elevate yourself.

STORE HOURS

Tues-Fri, 10am-6pm

Sat, 10am-4:30pm

Sun, 11am-3:30pm