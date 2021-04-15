Wind Lake woman wins $500,000 from scratch-off ticket

article

Bobbi Mangan of Wind Lake, Wisconsin won $500,000 from a scratch-off ticket she purchased at GP 4 Petroleum LLC -- located on Loomis Road in Wind Lake.

Initially, Mangan thought she won $25,000 from a scratch-off ticket. She counted the nine words on her crossword ticket and looked forward to receiving her winnings. What the woman missed was the tenth word on the $30 Super Mega Star Crossword game—‘END.’ With 10 words, she actually had a top prize-winning ticket worth $500,000.

Mangan, a loyal Lottery player, was thrilled with bigger than expected prize. "It pays to play," said Mangan "You can’t win if you don’t play."

GP 4 Petroleum LLC (7812 S Loomis Rd) in Wind Lake sold the winning ticket. Retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive an incentive of 2 percent of the winning ticket amount up to $100,000. GP will receive a $10,000 incentive for selling the ticket.

The odds of winning the $500,000 top prize in Super Mega Star Crossword are one in 106,667. There are no top prizes remaining in the game. The odds of winning the $ 25,000-second prize in Super Mega Star Crossword are one in 160,000.

Visit wilottery.com/games/instant-games/super-mega-star-crossword-2289 for game details.