Wind Lake crash involves SUV, pickup truck, school bus

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Wind Lake
FOX6 News Milwaukee
WIND LAKE, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that involved a pickup truck, SUV, and a school bus in Wind Lake.

Officials tell FOX6 News there was a crash between the pickup truck and SUV near Highway 36 and Wind Lake Road. The SUV ended up on its side and slid into a school bus. 

The school bus had 15 children on board, but none was hurt. The kids were released to their parents. 

The SUV driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

