Wind Lake crash involves SUV, pickup truck, school bus

The Racine County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that involved a pickup truck, SUV, and a school bus in Wind Lake.

Officials tell FOX6 News there was a crash between the pickup truck and SUV near Highway 36 and Wind Lake Road. The SUV ended up on its side and slid into a school bus.

The school bus had 15 children on board, but none was hurt. The kids were released to their parents.

Crash in Wind Lake

The SUV driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.