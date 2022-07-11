Win a year's supply of Drumstick ice cream cones if you get a tattoo of one

article

The novelty ice cream brand, Drumstick, is celebrating National tattoo Day and National Ice cream day, coinciding on the same date, July 17.

In honor of the two days, Drumstick says anyone who gets a tattoo of their iconic ice cream cone tattooed on them for a chance to win a year’s supply of delicious treat.

Thankfully, actually getting a permanent and painful memento of the dessert isn’t a requirement. A contestant who enters can get a real tattoo if they feel committed to the cause, or they can get a temporary drumstick drawn on them with a sharpie.

However you choose to "express your love," works for the company, according to an Instagram post from Drumstick.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfwdoWtOa8t/

Last week, the company posted a photo of their mascot, Dr. Umstick, apparently getting a tattoo of the company’s logo.

"It's official. Dr. Umstick loves Drumstick so much that he got a tattoo of one," the post read.

"[Dr. Umstick’s] love for Drumstick runs so deep, he couldn’t live without the permanent reminder inked on him," Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream Marketing Director Kerry Hopkins told The Drum. "We set out to deliver a campaign that went beyond the everyday ice cream scenarios, and we love how the multidimensional Dr. Umstick brings this truth to life."

Contestants have a chance to enter until July 31. Once you get inked, all you have to do is post a photo on Instagram or Twitter with the hashtag #DrumstickInk and tag @Drumstick.

