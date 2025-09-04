Williams Bay water crisis, 'do not drink' order may end after testing

The Brief The DNR will consider lifting the "do not drink" order in Williams Bay if the second round of water testing results are good. The second round of water testing must show that the maximum contaminant level (MCL) is below 1.0 mg/L. The results will be available Friday morning.



The "do not drink" order in Williams Bay could be lifted if the most recent testing results are below the maximum contaminant level.

As of Thursday, Sept. 4, residents remain under a "do not drink" order, meaning tap water cannot be used for drinking or cooking.

The emergency was declared after two children were diagnosed with "blue baby syndrome," an illness often linked to contaminated water.

The water was determined to contain unsafe nitrite levels.

Water testing

What we know:

According to the Village of Williams Bay, water samples for nitrite testing were collected at nine locations across the village and submitted to a state-certified laboratory on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

The results were received on Thursday morning, Thursday, Sept. 4, with all nine sample results below the maximum contaminant level (MCL) of 1.0 mg/L. The general location of where these samples were collected, and their results, are available on the village’s website.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) informed the village that out of an abundance of caution, a second round of testing would be required to confirm that nitrite levels remain below the MCL.

These follow-up samples were collected Thursday morning and submitted to a state-certified laboratory. Results from this round of testing are expected Friday morning, Sept 5. The DNR will consider lifting the "do not drink" order after the second set of results are below the MCL.

Water bottle distribution

What we know:

If the "do not drink" order is lifted on Friday, the general water bottle distribution will be immediately canceled with no pickup on Friday.

If the "do not drink" order remains in effect, Friday will be the final day that the village will distribute water bottles, which is due to limited resources.

Handing out water bottles

Deliveries will continue only to critical care centers.