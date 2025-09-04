Williams Bay water crisis, 'do not drink' order may end after testing
WILLIAMS BAY, Wis. - The "do not drink" order in Williams Bay could be lifted if the most recent testing results are below the maximum contaminant level.
As of Thursday, Sept. 4, residents remain under a "do not drink" order, meaning tap water cannot be used for drinking or cooking.
The emergency was declared after two children were diagnosed with "blue baby syndrome," an illness often linked to contaminated water.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The water was determined to contain unsafe nitrite levels.
Water testing
What we know:
According to the Village of Williams Bay, water samples for nitrite testing were collected at nine locations across the village and submitted to a state-certified laboratory on Wednesday, Sept. 3.
The results were received on Thursday morning, Thursday, Sept. 4, with all nine sample results below the maximum contaminant level (MCL) of 1.0 mg/L. The general location of where these samples were collected, and their results, are available on the village’s website.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) informed the village that out of an abundance of caution, a second round of testing would be required to confirm that nitrite levels remain below the MCL.
These follow-up samples were collected Thursday morning and submitted to a state-certified laboratory. Results from this round of testing are expected Friday morning, Sept 5. The DNR will consider lifting the "do not drink" order after the second set of results are below the MCL.
Water bottle distribution
What we know:
If the "do not drink" order is lifted on Friday, the general water bottle distribution will be immediately canceled with no pickup on Friday.
If the "do not drink" order remains in effect, Friday will be the final day that the village will distribute water bottles, which is due to limited resources.
Handing out water bottles
Deliveries will continue only to critical care centers.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Village of Williams Bay. FOX6 has reported on the water problem in Williams Bay since it started.