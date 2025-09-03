Williams Bay water crisis continues; restaurants get creative, adapt

The Brief Williams Bay remains under a "do not drink" order nearly a week after nitrite contamination sickened two children. Restaurants like Pier 290 are spending thousands on bottled water and ice to stay open safely. Village leaders say long-term fixes are planned, but no clear timeline has been given for lifting the advisory.



The "do not drink" order in Williams Bay remains in effect nearly a week after nitrite contamination left two children sick, and restaurants are still adapting to the crisis.

At Pier 290, Executive Chef Ken Hnilo said the team prepared for Labor Day weekend – one of the busiest for the restaurant – with workarounds.

"We got five-gallon water jugs that we are filling pots and cooking off things," Hnilo said.

Dave Freese, vice president of operations at Gage Marine, said the restaurant was forced to close briefly but quickly adjusted.

"It’s all hands on deck," Freese said. "Nothing gets used from this at all because it uses tap water to supply."

Freese said the restaurant ordered 16,000 bottles of water, 920 pounds of ice, soda and dozens of five-gallon jugs for cooking water.

"All day long, we have probably four or five people that are helping keep the water supply fresh in the kitchen," Freese said. "I know I spent about $8,000 on ice."

A trailer outside is now serving as a fridge and freezer for water and ice.

Hnilo said they have been able to keep a full menu, with the biggest challenge being fresh greens.

"Lettuces and salads are probably the most challenging things just because we get beautiful greens from different farmers, and we have to clean and wash them, which takes a lot of water and a lot of time," he said.

Village crews continue to flush the system with chlorine and conduct testing. At a board meeting Tuesday, leaders said a treatment plant upgrade is planned for November.

Bottled water distribution continues at Williams Bay School District, where staff are also ensuring kitchens and classrooms have safe supplies for the school year.

As far as how long folks will have to endure contaminated water, village leaders have not been clear.