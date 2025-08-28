Williams Bay water contaminated with nitrite; not safe for drinking, cooking

article

The Brief There is a water emergency in the Walworth County Village of Williams Bay. Water testing has indicated elevated levels of nitrite. Residents are urged to use bottled water for drinking and cooking.



Williams Bay Waterworks is advising its residents in the village to not use the tap water for drinking or cooking until further notice. That is because water testing has indicated elevated levels of nitrite.

Officials say the tap water can be used for showering, hand/dish washing and toilet flushing while this notice is in place.

Alert to residents

What we know:

Williams Bay officials offer residents the following information related to this advisory:

Do not drink your tap water - use only bottled water. Bottled water should be used for all drinking (including baby formula and juice), brushing teeth, making ice and food preparation until further notice.

Do not try to treat the water yourself. Boiling, freezing, adding chlorine or other disinfectants, or letters water stand will not make the water safe.

What's being done?

Williams Bay Waterworks is working in collaboration with the Wisconsin DNR to reduce the nitrite in the system, and conduct more sampling for both nitrate and nitrite. Officials said in a news release they are taking the following actions to address this situation:

Hydrant flushing

Chlorinating to reduce nitrifying bacteria

Collecting additional water samples

Taking samples to certified laboratories for analyses

Bottled water distribution

What you can do:

Officials say water distribution will be at Williams Bay School District. Residents need to enter from Theater Road traveling towards the weigh room entrance.

Bottled water distribution will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. from Thursday, Aug. 28 through Monday, Sept. 1. From Sept. 2 on, the distribution will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily.