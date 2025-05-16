Williams Bay man struck by vehicle in Town of Delavan, dies from injuries
DELAVAN, Wis. - The Town of Delavan Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle versus pedestrian crash that ended with the death of a 24-year-old man.
Pedestrian struck
What we know:
A news release from Town of Delavan police said officers were dispatched to the crash on Highway 67 near the intersection with Highway 50 around 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 15.
Officers and emergency personnel responded and located the vehicle and pedestrian involved.
The pedestrian, a man from Milwaukee with ties to Delavan, suffered critical injuries. Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle, a 55-year-old Williams Bay man, remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
The Walworth County Sheriff's Office Crash Team was requested to conduct a reconstruction of the accident to aid in the investigation.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Town of Delavan Police Department.