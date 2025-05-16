Williams Bay man struck by vehicle in Town of Delavan, dies from injuries

article

The Brief A man from Milwaukee died after being struck by a vehicle in the Town of Delavan on Thursday, May 15. The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Highway 67 near the intersection with Highway 50. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.



The Town of Delavan Police Department is investigating a motor vehicle versus pedestrian crash that ended with the death of a 24-year-old man.

Pedestrian struck

What we know:

A news release from Town of Delavan police said officers were dispatched to the crash on Highway 67 near the intersection with Highway 50 around 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 15.

Officers and emergency personnel responded and located the vehicle and pedestrian involved.

The pedestrian, a man from Milwaukee with ties to Delavan, suffered critical injuries. Despite life-saving efforts by first responders, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle, a 55-year-old Williams Bay man, remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office Crash Team was requested to conduct a reconstruction of the accident to aid in the investigation.