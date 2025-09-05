Williams Bay 'do not drink' order lifted, water now safe

article

The Brief The water in the Village of Williams Bay is now safe to drink and use for cooking. The "do not drink" order has been lifted after a second round of water testing confirmed the water quality. A water bottle distribution scheduled for Friday has now been canceled.



The ‘do not drink’ order in Williams Bay has been lifted, as the second round of water testing has confirmed the water is now safe to drink.

Water samples for nitrite testing were collected at nine locations across the village and submitted to a state-certified laboratory on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. These results were received this Friday morning, Sept. 5, with all nine sample results below the maximum contaminant level (MCL) of 1.0 mg/L.

Since the order has been lifted, the general water bottle distribution will be immediately canceled with no pickup on Friday.

Handing out water bottles

The village says the DNR is reviewing the village’s plan for continuing to monitor the water system.

What they're saying:

"Thank you to everyone who came together with resilience, unity, and care to help resolve this situation," said Williams Bay Village President Adam Jaramillo. "My heart is full after witnessing the true spirit of community here in Williams Bay."

More information can be found on the Village of Williams Bay website.

High temps caused increased nitrite levels

The backstory:

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) issued a do-not-drink order in Williams Bay in late August after health officials alerted them when two children became sick.

Their blood was unable to properly carry oxygen.

The DNR found elevated levels of nitrite in the drinking water.

Experts say high temperatures likely caused microorganisms to interact with naturally occurring ammonia in the groundwater.

Waiting in line to get bottled water

"Critters, for lack of a better term, are growing in the pipes at a small amount, and they’re actually creating nitrite from that ammonia," said Steve Elmore from the DNR.

The village has been flushing the system and adding chlorine to the water.

"We hope that the mitigation strategy will have worked," Elmore added.

Leaders have authorized using $100,000 for emergency supplies and bottled water.

On Thursday, 8,000 gallons were handed out. A day later, there are 23,000 gallons still available with more on the way,

"It's scary with small children and if you have a pregnant daughter, it’s quite a scare," said Donna McGrath.

McGrath has extra concern with special visitors in town, but like many, she's staying optimistic that things will be back on track soon.

"I’m very confident they’ll figure it out, but I’m also confident that they understand the seriousness of it, and they’re on it," said McGrath.

The water will be available for as long as the water is unsafe to drink.