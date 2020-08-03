'Will unite our country:' Gov. Tony Evers endorses Joe Biden for president

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is endorsing Joe Biden for president. The move announced Monday comes after Evers declined to endorse anyone in the primary and just two weeks before the start of the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

Biden has promised to make the trip to Milwaukee to accept the nomination in person. While the convention will still be based in Milwaukee Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, it is being scaled back. Evers promises to do everything he could to get Biden elected.

President Donald Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 by fewer than 23,000 votes.

Today, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers released the following statement announcing his endorsement of Joe Biden for President of the United States:

“It has never been more important to have steady, experienced, and empathetic leadership in the White House. America is going through a tough time--unemployment is at its highest level since the Great Depression, coronavirus cases continue to rise in many parts of the country, and millions have fears of losing their healthcare. The challenges our country faces demand a president who not only understands the issues facing everyday Wisconsinites and Americans, but who will lead us with kindness, respect, and compassion. That leader is Joe Biden.

“As president, Joe will unite our country to not only tackle this pandemic, but build back better than before. He knows that the ingenuity and hard work of Americans make up the greatest economic engine in the world, and he will lead us toward a recovery that tackles the systemic inequalities that have plagued our country for far too long. Joe will continue working to protect our access to quality, affordable healthcare. I always say what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state--it’s what’s best for our country, too, and Joe knows that every single kid should be able to get the education they need to succeed. And from the farmers in La Farge to manufacturers in the Fox Valley, Joe will invest in our workforce to create millions of good-paying union jobs while fighting for all workers across our state and country.

“Even during these immensely challenging times, we know there’s more that unites us than divides us--the problems we face can only be solved by all of us, together. I know Joe is the kind of leader who will bring us together rather than finding reasons to tear us apart. He will be a phenomenal president, and I will do everything I can do to help elect him.”