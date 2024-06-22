Wild Ones & Vintage Motorcycle Rally and Picnic
Celebrate Harley-Davidson’s motorcycle heritage with a vintage 1940s-style motorcycle rally at the H-D Museum.
It features an antique motorcycle ride-in show and AMCA Badger Heritage Chapter activities with ALL proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish Foundation of Wisconsin.
The 2024 Hydra-Glide Revival model, the fourth installment in the Harley-Davidson Icons Motorcycle Collection, celebrates the 75th anniversary of that 1949 landmark bike, a champion of the Panhead era. And the new bike could be yours.