Expand / Collapse search

Wild Ones & Vintage Motorcycle Rally and Picnic

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 22, 2024 9:28am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Vintage Motorcycle Rally

Come celebrate Harley-Davidson’s unrivaled motorcycle heritage with a vintage 1940s-style motorcycle rally at the H-D Museum.

Celebrate Harley-Davidson’s motorcycle heritage with a vintage 1940s-style motorcycle rally at the H-D Museum.

It features an antique motorcycle ride-in show and AMCA Badger Heritage Chapter activities with ALL proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish Foundation of Wisconsin.

The 2024 Hydra-Glide Revival model, the fourth installment in the Harley-Davidson Icons Motorcycle Collection, celebrates the 75th anniversary of that 1949 landmark bike, a champion of the Panhead era. And the new bike could be yours. 

A full day of activities

Features an antique motorcycle ride-in show and AMCA Badger Heritage Chapter activities with ALL proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish Foundation of Wisconsin.

Wild Ones rally

Get details on antique Motorcycle Ride-In Show Classes.

Raising money for Make-A-Wish

Details on how to helps Make-A-Wish Wisconsin.