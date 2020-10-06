Wife of late Senator John McCain endorses Joe Biden for president

Presidential supporters target Wisconsin. FOX6 News on Monday night, Oct. 5, brought you a Wisconsin exclusive interview with Donald Trump Jr. Now, we hear from Cindy McCain. The wife of the former Republican presidential nominee explains to our Jason Calvi why she's endorsing the Democratic nominee, Joe Biden.

Cindy McCain

FOX6's Jason Calvi: "What was the moment when you said not only are you going to vote for Joe Biden, but you're also going to endorse him?"

Cindy McCain: "What the president said about losers and suckers, that was kind of it for me. Because my sons both have been in combat, and that changes you as a family. And for someone to allude that perhaps my sons were losers or suckers because they chose to serve their country, with dignity and honor. Sorry, that was it for me. I know I was already going to vote for him, but that's when I knew I had to step forward."

Joe Biden, President Donald Trump

FOX6's Jason Calvi: "Of course, President Trump has denied that, called it fake news or a hoax, or whatever. What was the moment you said you were going to vote for Joe Biden?"

Cindy McCain: "Earlier on, actually, because I watched Joe. He was very measured in things. He was very presidential in that. He was listening to people, he was talking to people. As you know, he and my husband didn't agree on much, but they both worked across the aisle with each other and other members to get whatever they needed to get done. That's what leadership is."

Joe Biden, John McCain

FOX6's Jason Calvi: "What would he think of you stepping up on the stage in support for Joe Biden?"

Cindy McCain: "I would hope he would be very pleased with me."

FOX6's Jason Calvi: "Do you think he would have endorsed Joe Biden or voted for Joe Biden?"

Joe Biden, John McCain

Cindy McCain: "Voted for, yes. I don't like to speculate on those things anyway. I mean, he loved Joe Biden like a brother."

FOX6 also brought up how some Republicans opposed to President Trump's style and tweets point to his nomination of conservative judges and justices as one reason to vote for him. Late Senator McCain had voted to confirm the president's picks, like Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch. When asked abut that issue, in light of the pending nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, Cindy McCain brought up problems with the process, but added:

Cindy McCain: "What's important to me is qualified candidates, and she certainly is a qualified candidate."

President Trump tweeted on McCain's endorsement, saying he hardly knows Cindy McCain. He accused Joe Biden of being John McCain's lapdog. He tweeted, "Never a fan of John. Cindy can have sleepy Joe."