WI state trooper pulls over truck, driver seated in camping chair

article
Credit: Wisconsin State Patrol
MADISON, Wis. - A Wisconsin state trooper in the North Central Region recently stopped a pickup truck for an equipment violation.
A Facebook post says when the trooper approached the truck, he "noticed the vehicle was not equipped with seats and the driver was seated in a camping chair."
You don't see that every day!
A 34-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday night, March 9 after a police pursuit leads to an hours-long standoff on a Dodge County highway.
What seemed like a cut-and-dry car sale turned out to be anything but for a business on Milwaukee's northwest side when the customer took the keys -- and the car.
Snowmelt reveals a mess 2 years after Milwaukee littering fine increase
Melting snowbanks have revealed an underlying layer of debris across the city and a man who works in Milwaukee says this isn't just a seasonal issue, and it's time to take action.