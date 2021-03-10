Expand / Collapse search

WI state trooper pulls over truck, driver seated in camping chair

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Credit: Wisconsin State Patrol

MADISON, Wis. - A Wisconsin state trooper in the North Central Region recently stopped a pickup truck for an equipment violation. 

A Facebook post says when the trooper approached the truck, he "noticed the vehicle was not equipped with seats and the driver was seated in a camping chair."

You don't see that every day!

