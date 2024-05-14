WI State Parks; DNR encourages public to avoid crowds, visit hidden gems

article

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is inviting visitors to the state's parks consider exploring some of the hidden gem properties – and avoid heavy crowds at the most popular parks.

During the busy summer seasons, visitors may experience long lines to enter the park, limited parking availability and crowded trails and picnic areas, especially at the state's most popular properties. Plan ahead and purchase your vehicle admission sticker and make your camping reservations ahead of time.

A news release says with 50 state parks, 15 state forests, 44 state trails and several state recreation areas, wild rivers and flowages to explore, there are plenty of places to find your adventure while avoiding the crowds.

State officials ask you to consider visiting one of these properties, or choose one you've never been to before:

Soak up some sun along six miles of sandy Lake Michigan beachfront at Point Beach State Forest . The lighthouse at Rawley Point is a great photo opportunity and can be viewed and photographed from the beach. Stop by the park office and ask about the forest's beach wheelchair and tracked outdoor wheelchair.

Paddle the backwaters of the Mississippi River via the marked canoe trail at Wyalusing State Park . This six-mile canoe trail starts at the boat landing and continues through the Mississippi River backwaters to the main channel. Watch for the blue and white canoe trail signs to direct you. Rental canoes and kayaks are available at the park concession stand.

Step back in time at Tower Hill State Park . The park's namesake feature, an 1830s shot tower, is open to the public along with several other historical structures. See how lead shot was made in the mid-1800s, hike bluff trails and enjoy river views at this park outside of Spring Green.

Spend a day at the Kettle Moraine Northern Unit , the largest unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest. With three beaches, four campgrounds and miles of hiking, mountain biking and equestrian trails, there are plenty of ways to recreate in the forest. Picnic tables and grills are available at several recreation and trail areas.

Use the DNR's Find A Park tool to find a Wisconsin state park to explore, or check out some hidden gems and exploration maps to learn more about some of the DNR's lesser-visited properties.