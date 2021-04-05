Expand / Collapse search

WI National Guard: Vaccines available to military dependents, retirees

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Coronavirus Vaccine
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MADISON, Wis. - COVID-19 vaccine appointments are now available for all military service members and military civilians, dependents, contractors, and military retirees through the Wisconsin National Guard, a news release stated on Monday, April 5.

The appointments are available to service members in any branch as well as military dependents and military retirees of any service.

The Wisconsin National Guard is administering the Moderna vaccine, and dependents must be at least 18 years old and bring a dependent ID card or a printed DD Form 1172-2 from the DEERS self-service website to their appointment to show proof of eligibility. If a military dependent is not currently enrolled in DEERS, they will need to contact a DEERS office to get enrolled.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

To schedule an appointment, contact the Wisconsin National Guard’s Vaccine Scheduling Office at 608-242-3467 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All Wisconsin residents 16+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine
slideshow

All Wisconsin residents 16+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

On Monday, April 5, all Wisconsin residents 16 years and older are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. 

Brewers, city officials team up to #CrushCOVIDMilwaukee
slideshow

Brewers, city officials team up to #CrushCOVIDMilwaukee

The Milwaukee Brewers and City of Milwaukee officials announced on Monday, April 5 they are teaming up to crush the COVID-19 pandemic.

Planning to travel? Dr. Citronberg talks latest CDC guidelines
slideshow

Planning to travel? Dr. Citronberg talks latest CDC guidelines

The CDC announced late last week that Americans who are fully vaccinated can travel. Dr. Robert Citronberg explains the best way to go about the country safely.

Beer Garden schedule announced

The Milwaukee County Parks Traveling Beer Garden schedule was announced Monday, April 5.