WI National Guard: Vaccines available to military dependents, retirees

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are now available for all military service members and military civilians, dependents, contractors, and military retirees through the Wisconsin National Guard, a news release stated on Monday, April 5.

The appointments are available to service members in any branch as well as military dependents and military retirees of any service.

The Wisconsin National Guard is administering the Moderna vaccine, and dependents must be at least 18 years old and bring a dependent ID card or a printed DD Form 1172-2 from the DEERS self-service website to their appointment to show proof of eligibility. If a military dependent is not currently enrolled in DEERS, they will need to contact a DEERS office to get enrolled.

To schedule an appointment, contact the Wisconsin National Guard’s Vaccine Scheduling Office at 608-242-3467 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.