WI elections officials: 'If you want to vote absentee, take action now'

In the battleground state of Wisconsin, the war over absentee ballots is taking center stage. On Sunday, Sept. 27, a federal appeals court temporarily halted an extension that allows absentee ballots to be counted up to six days after the election. The Wisconsin Elections Commission is encouraging absentee voters not to wait.

After requesting your ballot and casting your vote the Wisconsin Elections Commission suggests you get it in the mail right away, or if your city has them -- find a secure drop box.

With less than six weeks until Election Day, the issue of extending or not extending the deadline to count absentee ballots as long as they're postmarked by Nov. 3 is still up in the air.

"There's too many things to speculate on right now," said Reid Magney, public information officer for the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

What is on the calendar is the deadline to request an absentee ballot: By Oct. 29.

"If you want to vote absentee, you need to take action now," said Magney.

Magney said wait until the deadline and you run the risk of getting your ballot late.

"You are going to be disappointed," said Magney.

As of Monday, Sept. 28, more than 1,166,000 absentee ballots have been requested in the Badger State. More than 1,139,000 have been sent to voters and about 238,000 have been reported as returned.

"Once you send that absentee ballot back, then you're locked in with that, but if you haven't sent it back yet, then you have choices," said Magney.

Magney says if you get an absentee ballot, but haven't returned it yet, you may still vote in-person on Election Day.

Just don't do both.

"If you both send back your absentee ballot and you go try to vote, then you're going to get in trouble," said Magney.

Before you return your absentee ballot by mail, or via drop box, ensure that it`s been initialed by the clerk, signed by you and witnessed.

"The important thing is that you follow the instructions that come with your ballot," said Magney. "You may only use a drop box if the city you're registered to vote in has them."

For example, if you live in West Allis, do not place your ballot in a Milwaukee drop box.

If you still need to register, request your ballot or check its status at MyVote.WI.gov.

On Monday, Sept. 21, U.S. District Judge William Conley ruled that absentee ballots can be counted up to six days after the Nov. 3 presidential election in Wisconsin. The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature appealed that ruling on Wednesday, Sept, 23.

In response, the Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler tweeted, in part: “Dems fought for and won relief for WI voters in a federal ruling. Now, Republicans are trying to take that away.”

On Sunday, a federal appeals court temporarily halted the six-day extension for counting absentee ballots in Wisconsin’s Nov. 3 election. This puts Conley’s order on hold until the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals or U.S. Supreme Court issues any further action.

On Monday, Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Andrew Hitt released this statement to FOX6 News:

“We’re encouraged by the stay, and appreciate the opportunity to correct the lower court’s erroneous decision so we can ensure a fair election with minimal confusion.”