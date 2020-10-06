'Why They Teach:' Campaign to boost recruitment amid shortage

Wisconsin public schools, like schools across the country, are facing historic teacher shortages, and there's another decline in the workforce being highlighted. With 90% of students in Milwaukee's district and public charter schools being children of color, only 30% of teachers are of color. It's something an area organization is working to change.

Teachers in Milwaukee are sharing their stories in a new campaign called "Why They Teach."

"They get their satisfaction from seeing kids excel in life," said Gary Mueller, founder of Serve Marketing.

The narrative being shared online, and along city streets is aimed at boosting recruitment of teachers of color and providing pathways into the profession.

In Milwaukee, our students of color, specifically our Black students, are more likely than anywhere else in the state, are to be taught by an inexperienced, out of license, or substitute teacher due to vacancies," said Yaribel Rodriguez, director of teacher talent initiatives with City Forward Collective.

There are about 700 vacancies in the city, and not filling that gap can lead to a major problem.

"In Milwaukee, four-year graduation rates for Black students in 2019 was 66% and 70% for Latinx," said Rodriguez.

The mission of City Forward Collective exposes the racial inequities with the goal of increasing the success of K-12 students. Research shows that teachers of color enhance the academic performance of students of color.

"There is an increase in math and reading achievements, attendance increases, discipline referrals and suspensions decrease," said Rodriguez. "Having a Black teacher cut high school dropout rates by 39%."

The effort has become a vessel of hope, growth and opportunity.

"My job is to serve as somewhat of a role model for them to realize there is more beyond the classroom," said Darnell Hamilton, special education teacher at Golda Meir High School.