We're getting excited to watch The Masked Singer Season 5 finale on FOX6 Wednesday night. We've seen some big names all season long – Kermit the Frog to Nick Cannon to Hanson and Caitlyn Jenner.

You may remember last week's semi-finals it was a bit of a double unmasking. So, now it comes down to the Piglet, Black Swan, and Chamelon. Who will win?