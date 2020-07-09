Who are these good Samaritans? Milwaukee police need your help tracking them down

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are looking for the good Samaritans that stopped to help a motorcycle officer who went down with his bike on Tuesday morning, July 7.



The motorcycle officer lost control over his vehicle near Teutonia Avenue and Mill Road -- after hitting a patch of oil in the road.





Motorcycle officer hurt in incident near Teutonia and Mill





The officer, a 49-year-old man with over 20 years of service, suffered minor injuries.



Officials now want to find a way to thank those that stopped by to help the officer. If you recognize any of the people in the pictures in this post, you're urged to contact Milwaukee police.