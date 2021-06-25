Whitewater lifts burn ban, DNR shows low fire danger chance

article

The city of Whitewater is lifting its burn ban, effective immediately. The ban was issued on June 16, 2021.

According to a news release, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources shows a low chance of fire danger in Whitewater. Citizens need a permit if they plan to burn and can obtain a permit through the city’s Neighborhood Services Department.

For additional questions or concerns, contact Neighborhood Services Director Chris Bennett at 262-473-0143 or cbennett@whitewater-wi.gov.

